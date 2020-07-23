Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

GOLDENWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC., File No. 2020-22

TORONTO, July 23, 2020 /CNW/ - The Commission issued an Order in the above named matter.

A copy of the Order dated July 23, 2020 and the Application dated July 22, 2020 are available at www.osc.gov.on.ca

