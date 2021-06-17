Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

THE MUTUAL FUND DEALERS ASSOCIATION AND OMAR ENRIQUE ROJAS DIAZ (ALSO KNOWN AS OMAR ROJAS), File No. 2021-7

TORONTO, June 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Take notice that the preliminary attendance in the above named matter scheduled on June 21, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. is vacated.

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY

GRACE KNAKOWSKI

SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

