Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Ontario Securities Commission
Jun 17, 2021, 13:46 ET
THE MUTUAL FUND DEALERS ASSOCIATION AND OMAR ENRIQUE ROJAS DIAZ (ALSO KNOWN AS OMAR ROJAS), File No. 2021-7
TORONTO, June 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Take notice that the preliminary attendance in the above named matter scheduled on June 21, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. is vacated.
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
