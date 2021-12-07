Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

STABLEVIEW ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. and COLIN FISHER, File No. 2020-40

TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Take notice that the hearing of a motion in the above named matter scheduled to be heard on January 12, 2022 will not proceed as scheduled.

