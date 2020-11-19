Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

AN APPLICATION BY EPIX RESOURCE FINANCE CORPORATION REGARDING ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL INC., File No. 2020-29

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - The Commission issued its Oral Reasons and Decision on Standing in the above named matter.

A copy of the Oral Reasons and Decision on Standing dated November 19, 2020 is available at www.osc.gov.on.ca

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY

GRACE KNAKOWSKI

SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

