Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

Jul 12, 2021, 16:38 ET
AN APPLICATION BY WILKS BROTHERS, LLC FOR THE REVIEW OF A DECISION BY TSX INC. RELATING TO CALFRAC WELL SERVICES LTD., File No. 2021-12
TORONTO, ON, July 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Take notice that the hearing in the above named matter scheduled to be heard on July 13, 2021 will not proceed as scheduled.
