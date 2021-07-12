Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

AN APPLICATION BY WILKS BROTHERS, LLC FOR THE REVIEW OF A DECISION BY TSX INC. RELATING TO CALFRAC WELL SERVICES LTD., File No. 2021-12

TORONTO, ON, July 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Take notice that the hearing in the above named matter scheduled to be heard on July 13, 2021 will not proceed as scheduled.

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY

GRACE KNAKOWSKI

SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.osc.gov.on.ca

