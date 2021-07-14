Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Ontario Securities Commission
Jul 14, 2021, 17:35 ET
TROY RICHARD JAMES HOGG and T.J.L. PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC., File No. 2021-22
TORONTO, ON, July 14, 2021 /CNW/ - The Commission issued an Order in the above named matter.
A copy of the Order dated July 14, 2021 and the Application dated July 14, 2021 are available at www.osc.ca
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
