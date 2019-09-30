Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

FIRST GLOBAL DATA LTD., GLOBAL BIOENERGY RESOURCES INC., NAYEEM ALLI, MAURICE AZIZ, HARISH BAJAJ, AND ANDRE ITWARU, File No. 2019-22

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Take notice that the hearing in the above named matter scheduled to be heard on October 22, 2019 will not proceed as scheduled.

The hearing will continue on October 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY

GRACE KNAKOWSKI

SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

