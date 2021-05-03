Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

SOLAR INCOME FUND INC., ALLAN GROSSMAN, CHARLES MAZZACATO, and KENNETH KADONOFF, File No. 2019-35

TORONTO, May 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Take notice that oral closing submissions in the merits hearing in the above named matter shall be heard on July 8 and July 9, 2021, commencing at 10:00 a.m. on each day.

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY

GRACE KNAKOWSKI

SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]

