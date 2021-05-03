Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Ontario Securities Commission
May 03, 2021, 13:01 ET
SOLAR INCOME FUND INC., ALLAN GROSSMAN, CHARLES MAZZACATO, and KENNETH KADONOFF, File No. 2019-35
TORONTO, May 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Take notice that oral closing submissions in the merits hearing in the above named matter shall be heard on July 8 and July 9, 2021, commencing at 10:00 a.m. on each day.
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
Share this article