Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Ontario Securities Commission
Oct 05, 2021, 16:52 ET
AURELIO MARRONE, File No. 2020-16
TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Take notice that the hearing in the above named matter scheduled to be heard on October 28 and 29, 2021 will not proceed as scheduled.
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
