Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Jul 14, 2020, 15:13 ET
STANISLAW A. PASYK, File No. 2020-17
TORONTO, July 14, 2020 /CNW/ - The Commission issued its Reasons and Decision and an Order pursuant to Subsections 127(1) and 127(10) of the Securities Act in the above named matter.
A copy of the Reasons and Decision and the Order dated July 13, 2020 are available at www.osc.gov.on.ca.
