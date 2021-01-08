Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

DAVID RANDALL MILLER, File No. 2019-48

TORONTO, Jan. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - The Office of the Secretary issued a Notice of Hearing for a hearing to consider whether it is in the public interest to approve a settlement agreement entered into by Staff of the Commission and David Randall Miller in the above named matter.

The hearing will be held on January 20, 2021 at 11:30 a.m.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated January 8, 2021 is available at www.osc.gov.on.ca

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY

GRACE KNAKOWSKI

SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

