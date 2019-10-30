Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Oct 30, 2019, 15:43 ET
3IQ CORP. and THE BITCOIN FUND, File No. 2019-7
TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - The Commission issued its Reasons and Decision and an Order in the above named matter.
A copy of the Reasons and Decision and Order dated October 29, 2019 are available at www.osc.gov.on.ca
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
For further information: For media inquiries: media_inquiries@osc.gov.on.ca; For investor inquiries: OSC Contact Centre, 416-593-8314, 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free)
