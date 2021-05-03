Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

AURELIO MARRONE, File No. 2020-16

TORONTO, May 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Take notice the merits hearing dates in the Order dated November 30, 2020 have changed. The revised dates for the merits hearing are May 31, June 3, 7, 9, 11, 16, 17, July 22, September 2, and 24, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. on each day.

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY

GRACE KNAKOWSKI

SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

