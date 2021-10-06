Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Oct 06, 2021, 18:35 ET
THE MUTUAL FUND DEALERS ASSOCIATION AND OMAR ENRIQUE ROJAS DIAZ (ALSO KNOWN AS OMAR ROJAS), File No. 2021-7
TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - The Commission issued its Reasons and Decision in the above named matter.
A copy of the Reasons and Decision dated October 5, 2021 is available at www.osc.ca.
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
