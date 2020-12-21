Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Dec 21, 2020, 11:41 ET
BLOOMBERG TRADING FACILITY LIMITED and BLOOMBERG TRADING FACILITY B.V., File No. 2020-39
TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - The Commission issued its Reasons for Approval of a Settlement in the above named matter.
A copy of the Reasons for Approval of a Settlement dated December 18, 2020 is available at www.osc.gov.on.ca
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]