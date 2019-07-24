Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

AVA TRADE LTD., File No. 2019-18

TORONTO, July 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Following a hearing held today, the Commission issued an Order in the above named matter approving the Settlement Agreement reached between Staff of the Commission and Ava Trade Ltd.

A copy of the Order dated July 24, 2019, Settlement Agreement dated July 19, 2019 and Oral Reasons for Approval of a Settlement dated July 24, 2019 are available at www.osc.gov.on.ca.

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY

GRACE KNAKOWSKI

SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For further information: For media inquiries: media_inquiries@osc.gov.on.ca; For investor inquiries: OSC Contact Centre, 416-593-8314, 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free)

Related Links

http://www.osc.gov.on.ca

