Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Jun 03, 2021, 13:30 ET
MINER EDGE INC., MINER EDGE CORP. and RAKESH HANDA, File No. 2019-44
TORONTO, June 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Take notice of the following merits hearing date changes in the above named matter:
(1) the merits hearing scheduled to be heard on June 15, 18, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 28, 29, and 30, 2021 will not proceed as scheduled; and
(2) the merits hearing shall commence on July 19, 2021 and continue on July 21, 22, 23, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, and August 31, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. on each day.
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
