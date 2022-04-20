Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

Apr 20, 2022

GO-TO DEVELOPMENTS HOLDINGS INC., GO-TO SPADINA ADELAIDE SQUARE INC., FURTADO HOLDINGS INC., and OSCAR FURTADO, File No. 2022-8

TORONTO, April 20, 2022 /CNW/ - The Commission issued an Order in the above named matter.

A copy of the Order dated April 20, 2022 is available at www.osc.ca 

