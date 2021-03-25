Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

SOLAR INCOME FUND INC., ALLAN GROSSMAN, CHARLES MAZZACATO, and KENNETH KADONOFF, File No. 2019-35

TORONTO, March 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Take notice that the hearing in the above named matter scheduled to be heard on March 26, 2021 will not proceed as scheduled.

The hearing on the merits will continue on March 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY

GRACE KNAKOWSKI

SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]

