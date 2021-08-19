Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Ontario Securities Commission
Aug 19, 2021, 10:29 ET
JIUBIN FENG and CIM INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC., File No. 2021-27
TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Take notice that the hearing in the above named matter scheduled to be heard on August 19, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. will be heard on September 2, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
