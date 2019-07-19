Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Commission Securities

CALDWELL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD., File No. 2018-36

TORONTO, July 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Following a hearing held today, the Commission issued an Order in the above named matter approving the Settlement Agreement reached between Staff of the Commission and Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. in the above named matter.

A copy of the Order dated July 19, 2019, Settlement Agreement dated July 10, 2019 and Oral Reasons for Approval of a Settlement dated July 19, 2019 are available at www.osc.gov.on.ca

