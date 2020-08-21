Notice from the Office of the Secretary

MAJD KITMITTO, STEVEN VANNATTA, CHRISTOPHER CANDUSSO, CLAUDIO CANDUSSO, DONALD ALEXANDER (SANDY) GOSS, JOHN FIELDING, and

FRANK FAKHRY, File No. 2018-70

TORONTO, ON, Aug. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - The Commission issued its Reasons for Decision on a Motion in the above named matter.

A copy of the Reasons for Decision on a Motion dated August 20, 2020 is available at www.osc.gov.on.ca

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY

GRACE KNAKOWSKI

SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.osc.gov.on.ca

