Notice - FAWAD UL HAQ KHAN carrying on business as FOREX PLUS, File No. 2024-6

TORONTO, March 14, 2024 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued a Notice of Hearing on March 14, 2024 setting the matter down to be heard on March 26, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as the hearing can be held in the above named matter.

Members of the public may observe the hearing by videoconference, by selecting the "Register to attend" link on the Tribunal's hearing schedule, at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/hearing-schedule.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated March 14, 2024 and Statement of Allegations dated March 13, 2024 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

