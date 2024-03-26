Notice - FAWAD UL HAQ KHAN carrying on business as FOREX PLUS, File No. 2024-6

TORONTO, March 26, 2024 /CNW/ - The first case management hearing in the above-named matter scheduled to be heard on March 26, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. was adjourned due to technology issues.

The first case management hearing will be rescheduled on a date to be determined.

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat

Ontario Securities Commission

