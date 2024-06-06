NOTICE- FAWAD UL HAQ KHAN carrying on business as FOREX PLUS, File No. 2024-6
Ontario Securities Commission
Jun 06, 2024, 13:10 ET
TORONTO, June 6, 2024 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued an Order in the above-named matter.
A copy of the Order dated June 6, 2024 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries:, 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
