Notice - FAWAD UL HAQ KHAN carrying on business as FOREX PLUS, File No. 2024-6

TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission filed a Notice of Withdrawal in the above-named matter.

The case management hearing scheduled to be heard on August 19, 2024 will not proceed as scheduled.

A copy of the Notice of Withdrawal dated August 1, 2024 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat

Ontario Securities Commission

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For Media Inquiries: [email protected], For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]