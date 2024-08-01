Notice - FAWAD UL HAQ KHAN carrying on business as FOREX PLUS, File No. 2024-6
Aug 01, 2024, 17:25 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission filed a Notice of Withdrawal in the above-named matter.
The case management hearing scheduled to be heard on August 19, 2024 will not proceed as scheduled.
A copy of the Notice of Withdrawal dated August 1, 2024 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
Subscribe to notices and other alerts from the Capital Markets Tribunal:
https://www.capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/news/subscribe
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For Media Inquiries: [email protected], For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
Share this article