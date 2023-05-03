Notice - EVOLUTION POTASH INC. and AVANTI INNOVATIONS IN HOUSING AND AGRICULTURE, LLC, File No. 2023-8
May 03, 2023, 16:17 ET
TORONTO, May 3, 2023 /CNW/ - The Applicant, Evolution Potash Inc., withdraws the Application against Avanti Innovations in Housing and Agriculture dated March 16, 2023 in the above named matter.
A copy of the Notice of Withdrawal dated May 1, 2023 and the Application dated March 16, 2023 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
