Notice - CORMARK SECURITIES INC., WILLIAM JEFFREY KENNEDY, MARC JUDAH BISTRICER, and SALINE INVESTMENTS LTD., File No. 2022-24

TORONTO, May 2, 2024 /CNW/ - The following merits hearing dates have changed in the above-named matter:

the hearing on May 3, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. will instead be heard on May 3, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. by videoconference; the hearing will continue on May 21 , 22, 28, 29, 30, and 31, 2024, and June 3 , 4, 10, 11, 13 and 14, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. on each day. The hearing will be held at the offices of the Tribunal at 20 Queen Street West, 17th floor, Toronto ; and the previously scheduled days of June 5 , 6 and 12, 2024 will not be used for the merits hearing.

Members of the public may observe the hearing by videoconference, by selecting the "Register to attend" link on the Tribunal's hearing schedule, at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/hearing-schedule.

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat

Ontario Securities Commission

