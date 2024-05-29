Notice - CORMARK SECURITIES INC., WILLIAM JEFFREY KENNEDY, MARC JUDAH BISTRICER, and SALINE INVESTMENTS LTD., File No. 2022-24
May 29, 2024, 14:02 ET
TORONTO, May 29, 2024 /CNW/ - The following merits hearing dates have changed in the above-named matter:
- the previously scheduled days of May 30 and 31, 2024 and June 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2024 will not be used for the merits hearing; and
- the merits hearing will continue on June 13 and 14, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. on each day. The hearing will be held at the offices of the Tribunal at 20 Queen Street West, 17th floor, Toronto.
Members of the public may observe the hearing by videoconference, by selecting the "Register to attend" link on the Tribunal's hearing schedule, at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/hearing-schedule.
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
Share this article