Notice - CORMARK SECURITIES INC., WILLIAM JEFFREY KENNEDY, MARC JUDAH BISTRICER, and SALINE INVESTMENTS LTD., File No. 2022-24

TORONTO, May 29, 2024 /CNW/ - The following merits hearing dates have changed in the above-named matter:

the previously scheduled days of May 30 and 31, 2024 and June 3 , 4, 10 and 11, 2024 will not be used for the merits hearing; and the merits hearing will continue on June 13 and 14, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. on each day. The hearing will be held at the offices of the Tribunal at 20 Queen Street West, 17th floor, Toronto .

Members of the public may observe the hearing by videoconference, by selecting the "Register to attend" link on the Tribunal's hearing schedule, at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/hearing-schedule.

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat

Ontario Securities Commission

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]