Notice - CANADA CANNABIS CORPORATION, CANADIAN CANNABIS CORPORATION, BENJAMIN WARD, SILVIO SERRANO, and PETER STRANG, File No. 2019-34
Ontario Securities Commission
Feb 21, 2023, 17:14 ET
TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Take notice that an attendance in the above named matter is scheduled to be heard on February 24, 2023 at 9:30 a.m.
