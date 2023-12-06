Notice - CANADA CANNABIS CORPORATION, CANADIAN CANNABIS CORPORATION, BENJAMIN WARD, SILVIO SERRANO, and PETER STRANG, File No. 2019-34
06 Dec, 2023, 14:13 ET
TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Staff of the Ontario Securities Commission filed a Notice of Withdrawal in the above- named matter.
A copy of the Notice of Withdrawal dated December 6, 2023 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
Share this article