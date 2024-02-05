Notice - BRIDGING FINANCE INC., DAVID SHARPE, NATASHA SHARPE and ANDREW MUSHORE, File No. 2022-9

TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - The following merits hearing dates have changed in the above-named matter:

the previously scheduled days of February 6 , 12 and 14, 2024 will not be used for the hearing; the hearing will continue on February 13, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. by videoconference; and the hearing on April 30 and May 1, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. will be held at the offices of the Tribunal at 20 Queen Street West, 17th floor, Toronto . Members of the public may observe the hearing by videoconference, by selecting the "Register to attend" link on the Tribunal's hearing schedule, at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/hearing-schedule.

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat

Ontario Securities Commission

