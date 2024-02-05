Notice - BRIDGING FINANCE INC., DAVID SHARPE, NATASHA SHARPE and ANDREW MUSHORE, File No. 2022-9
Feb 05, 2024, 17:44 ET
TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - The following merits hearing dates have changed in the above-named matter:
- the previously scheduled days of February 6, 12 and 14, 2024 will not be used for the hearing;
- the hearing will continue on February 13, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. by videoconference; and
- the hearing on April 30 and May 1, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. will be held at the offices of the Tribunal at 20 Queen Street West, 17th floor, Toronto. Members of the public may observe the hearing by videoconference, by selecting the "Register to attend" link on the Tribunal's hearing schedule, at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/hearing-schedule.
