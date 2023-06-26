Notice - BRIDGING FINANCE INC., DAVID SHARPE, NATASHA SHARPE and ANDREW MUSHORE, File No. 2022-9
26 Jun, 2023, 16:54 ET
TORONTO, June 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Take notice that additional merits hearing dates are scheduled for July 19, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., July 20, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. and July 21, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in the above-named matter.
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
