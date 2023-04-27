Notice - BRIDGING FINANCE INC., DAVID SHARPE, NATASHA SHARPE and ANDREW MUSHORE, File No. 2022-9
Apr 27, 2023, 17:38 ET
TORONTO , April 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Staff of the Ontario Securities Commission withdraws the Motion dated March 10, 2023 in the above-named matter.
A copy of the Notice of Withdrawal dated April 27, 2023 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
