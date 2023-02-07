Notice - BRIDGING FINANCE INC., DAVID SHARPE, NATASHA SHARPE and ANDREW MUSHORE, File No. 2022-9
Feb 07, 2023, 15:05 ET
TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Take notice of the following merits hearing date changes in the above-named matter:
(1) the hearing dates on September 26, 27, 28, 29, October 2 and 3, 2023 will not proceed as scheduled; and
(2) additional hearing dates are scheduled for January 29, 30, 31, February 1, 5 and 6, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
