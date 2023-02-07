Notice - BRIDGING FINANCE INC., DAVID SHARPE, NATASHA SHARPE and ANDREW MUSHORE, File No. 2022-9

TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Take notice of the following merits hearing date changes in the above-named matter:

(1) the hearing dates on September 26, 27, 28, 29, October 2 and 3, 2023 will not proceed as scheduled; and

(2) additional hearing dates are scheduled for January 29, 30, 31, February 1, 5 and 6, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

