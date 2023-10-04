Notice - BRIDGING FINANCE INC., DAVID SHARPE, NATASHA SHARPE and ANDREW MUSHORE, File No. 2022-9
04 Oct, 2023, 12:21 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Take notice that the merits hearing in the above-named matter scheduled to be heard on October 5, 2023 will not proceed as scheduled.
