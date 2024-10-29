Notice - BRIDGING FINANCE INC., DAVID SHARPE, NATASHA SHARPE and ANDREW MUSHORE, File No. 2022-9

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued its Reasons and Decision in the above-named matter.

A copy of the Reasons and Decision dated October 28, 2024 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

