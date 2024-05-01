Notice - BRIDGING FINANCE INC., DAVID SHARPE, NATASHA SHARPE and ANDREW MUSHORE, File No. 2022-9
Ontario Securities Commission
May 01, 2024, 15:25 ET
TORONTO, May 1, 2024 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued an Order in the above-named matter.
A copy of the Order dated May 1, 2024 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
Share this article