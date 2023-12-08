Notice - BRIDGING FINANCE INC., DAVID SHARPE, NATASHA SHARPE and ANDREW MUSHORE, File No. 2022-9

TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - The previously scheduled day of December 11, 2023 will not be used for the merits hearing in the above-named matter. The merits hearing will continue on December 14, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. and December 15, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. by videoconference and will also continue on January 29, 30, 31, 2024 and February 1, 5 and 6, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. on each day.

Members of the public may observe the hearing by videoconference, by selecting the "Register to attend" link on the Tribunal's hearing schedule, at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/hearing-schedule.

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat

Ontario Securities Commission

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For further information: Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]