Notice - BRIDGING FINANCE INC., DAVID SHARPE, NATASHA SHARPE and ANDREW MUSHORE, File No. 2022-9
Ontario Securities Commission
29 Sep, 2023, 16:10 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Take notice that an attendance in the above-named matter is scheduled to be heard on October 3, 2023 at 3:00 p.m.
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
