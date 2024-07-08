Notice - AIMIA INC. and MITHAQ CAPITAL SPC, File No. 2024-2
Jul 08, 2024, 12:11 ET
TORONTO, July 8, 2024 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued its Reasons for Decision in the above-named matter.
A copy of the Reasons for Decision dated July 5, 2024 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
