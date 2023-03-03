Notice - AARON WOLFE, File No. 2023-5
Ontario Securities Commission
Mar 03, 2023, 15:51 ET
TORONTO, March 3, 2023 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued its Oral Reasons for Approval of a Settlement in the above-named matter.
A copy of the Oral Reasons for Approval of a Settlement dated February 22, 2023 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
Ontario Securities Commission
