Norwegian Cruise Line partners with Drinique to introduce new sustainable serveware for breakfast deliveries

MIAMI, Aug. 20, 2024 /CNW/ -- Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel, is teaming up with sustainable serveware provider Drinique, to introduce a new line of reusable bento box-style serveware made with 50 percent certified recycled materials.* The new serveware provides a compact and convenient way for guests to enjoy their in-room breakfast experience without the weight and bulk of porcelain plates and eliminates the need for plastic cling wrap.

Drinique's bento box-style serveware is made with Eastman Tritan™ Renew , a durable plastic powered by Eastman's innovative molecular recycling technology which sources hard-to-recycle waste to keep it out of landfills. The reusable serveware is being introduced aboard Norwegian Prima® and Norwegian Viva® first and will be rolled out across NCL's entire 19-ship fleet before the end of 2024.

"We are excited to help companies like NCL drive change to meet their environmental goals," said Andrew Elliott, president of Drinique. "The durability of Tritan Renew helps our partners innovate while providing guests with an effortless dining experience and reducing single-use plastic waste."

This initiative is one of the many ways Norwegian is showing its commitment to driving a positive impact through its global sustainability program, Sail & Sustain™ .

"As part of our commitment to reduce single-use plastic onboard, we continuously search for opportunities to implement environmentally friendly practices, while keeping our mission of delivering more experiences so our guests can vacation better with us top of mind," said Mark Kansley, senior vice president of Hotel Operations at Norwegian Cruise Line. "We're excited to continue to work with Drinique to introduce these reusable solutions across our fleet."

*Recycled content is certified through ISCC PLUS mass balance allocation.

About Drinique

Drinique is a leading provider of durable, sustainable drinkware solutions for hospitality and foodservice industries. With a focus on innovation and quality, Drinique offers a wide range of products designed to elevate the guest experience while reducing environmental impact.

About Eastman

Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. For more information, visit Eastman.com .

