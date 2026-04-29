NorthX invests $3 million in breakthrough decarbonization solutions

Funding to accelerate industrial emissions reductions, scale clean technologies, and strengthen low carbon supply chains

VANCOUVER, BC, April 29, 2026 /CNW/ - NorthX Climate Tech (NorthX) today announced $3 million in non-dilutive investments in four companies developing breakthrough technologies to decarbonize some of BC's highest-emitting industrial sectors. The funding will support ShiftX Technologies, Kinitics Automation, CURA, and Hydron Energy--accelerating pilot deployments, de-risking early-stage technologies, and advancing pathways to commercial scale across energy, heavy industry, and resource-based systems.

"Clean technology innovation is essential to strengthening Canada's industrial and climate competitiveness," said the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources. "Projects like these are made-in-Canada solutions to improve efficiency, build stronger supply chains, and create good jobs, while positioning Canada as a clean energy superpower and the strongest economy in the G7."

BC's industrial sectors represent some of the province's largest emissions sources and some of its greatest opportunities for economic and climate impact.

"Reducing emissions and building a thriving economy are not mutually exclusive – by driving industrial decarbonization, you can have it both ways," said Adrian Dix, Minister of Energy and Climate Solutions. "By funding cutting-edge companies like ShiftX Technologies, Kinitics Automation, CURA, and Hydron Energy, NorthX is not only supporting our government's methane emission reduction and industrial decarbonization goals but is also making BC more competitive on the world stage."

NorthX is pleased to support the following companies, each addressing a distinct piece of the decarbonization puzzle:

ShiftX Technologies is developing a cleaner, more compact hydrogen production system that operates at lower temperatures and costs than conventional methods, making it well suited for industrial and marine fuel applications. Its sorbent-based reactor technology is designed to scale, and NorthX is backing a first-of-its-kind pilot to accelerate its path to commercialization.

is developing a cleaner, more compact hydrogen production system that operates at lower temperatures and costs than conventional methods, making it well suited for industrial and marine fuel applications. Its sorbent-based reactor technology is designed to scale, and NorthX is backing a first-of-its-kind pilot to accelerate its path to commercialization. Kinitics Automation is commercializing a zero-emission, drop-in replacement for the methane-venting pneumatic devices widely used in natural gas operations. Its non-venting electric actuator eliminates methane leaks at the source while improving efficiency, reliability, and reducing maintenance demands. The market opportunity is substantial as more than 261,000 of these devices across Canada must be replaced by 2030.

is commercializing a zero-emission, drop-in replacement for the methane-venting pneumatic devices widely used in natural gas operations. Its non-venting electric actuator eliminates methane leaks at the source while improving efficiency, reliability, and reducing maintenance demands. The market opportunity is substantial as more than 261,000 of these devices across Canada must be replaced by 2030. CURA is producing zero-carbon lime at commodity-competitive prices through an electrochemical process that captures pure CO₂ for permanent storage. The technology is designed to retrofit directly into existing cement and lime plants, requiring no new supply chains or changes to existing processes, lowering the bar for industry-wide adoption. CURA's pilot project is progressing toward commercial-scale production, targeting one of the most emissions-intensive sectors in the industrial economy.

is producing zero-carbon lime at commodity-competitive prices through an electrochemical process that captures pure CO₂ for permanent storage. The technology is designed to retrofit directly into existing cement and lime plants, requiring no new supply chains or changes to existing processes, lowering the bar for industry-wide adoption. CURA's pilot project is progressing toward commercial-scale production, targeting one of the most emissions-intensive sectors in the industrial economy. Hydron Energy is expanding its RNG-based platform into direct air capture, enabling carbon-negative CO₂ removal while recovering rare gases critical to satellite propulsion and other high-value applications. By extracting these gases at ambient conditions, rather than through energy-intensive cryogenic distillation, Hydron delivers a lower-cost, lower-emissions alternative that also reduces Canada's dependence on geopolitically vulnerable supply chains.

Driving industrial competitiveness through decarbonization

As global demand for low carbon products accelerates, industrial decarbonization is becoming essential to maintaining access to capital, customers, and international markets. Clean technology adoption can also improve operational performance, including enhanced efficiency, reduced fuel consumption, lower waste, and streamlined production processes.

Together, these investments reflect NorthX's commitment to scaling Canadian climate innovation and accelerating the deployment of practical, high-impact decarbonization solutions across industry.

"Industrial decarbonization is one of the most important and complex opportunities in the global energy transition and we believe BC is uniquely positioned to lead," said Sarah Goodman, CEO of NorthX. "These companies are developing the kinds of hard tech solutions that can transform how major industries operate, reducing emissions while strengthening economic growth and long-term climate competitiveness."

Impact at a glance:

$57.6 million in non-dilutive funding deployed

$301M million project value supported

89 projects supported

874 jobs created

$621 million in follow-on funding catalyzed

About NorthX:

Founded in 2021 with an initial investment from the BC Government, the Government of Canada, through Natural Resources Canada's Energy Innovation Program, and Shell Canada, NorthX Climate Tech (NorthX) is a catalyst for climate action, funding the climate hard tech solutions that transform industries and build lasting prosperity.

Rooted in British Columbia but global in vision, we unite visionaries, investors, industry, government, and partners to scale technologies that drive deep decarbonization and economic growth for Canada. Like the "X" on a map, we pinpoint that pivotal moment when potential is immense, but capital is scarce, that place where local strengths become global solutions.

SOURCE NorthX Climate Tech

Media Contact: SOMA Public Relations, Christina Demare, [email protected], 604-617-5311