NorthX appoints Ka-Hay Law as Chief Investment Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 8, 2026 /CNW/ - NorthX Climate Tech today announced the appointment of Ka-Hay Law as Chief Investment Officer (CIO). Her appointment will strengthen NorthX's investment leadership in backing the builders of high-potential climate technologies critical to British Columbia and Canada's industrial and economic future.

With more than a decade of experience investing in climate tech, sustainable agriculture, and low-carbon solutions, Ka-Hay has a proven track record of supporting companies as they move from demonstration to scale. In her new role, she will lead NorthX's investment strategy, portfolio development, and capital mobilization efforts -- driving catalytic investments that cut emissions, grow Canadian companies, and help build new supply chains and industries.

"Ka-Hay brings the expertise and conviction needed to turn climate ambition into real-world results," said Sarah Goodman, CEO of NorthX Climate Tech. "She knows how to build businesses that matter--companies that deliver climate impact and strong business fundamentals. Her leadership will accelerate investments that scale technologies, grow Canadian firms, and create lasting economic opportunity."

Most recently, Ka-Hay led climate tech and sustainable agriculture investments at TELUS Global Ventures and served as a Partner at the $100 million TELUS Pollinator Fund, where she sourced and executed early and late-stage investments and established rigorous, evidence-based impact management practices. Previously, she was Vice President of Impact and Investments at the Lundin Foundation, where she helped transform the organization into a globally respected impact investor and sustainability partner.

Across senior leadership roles, Ka-Hay has designed investment strategies, mobilized blended capital, built and managed global portfolios, and worked with industry, government, and community partners to deliver lasting economic and climate impact. Trained as an engineer, her work has spanned Africa, Southeast Asia, and Scandinavia.

"NorthX is at a critical inflection point where climate innovation needs both capital and conviction to scale," said Ka-Hay. "I'm thrilled to join the team and help build the investment strategies and partnerships that will turn Canada's climate ambition into tangible, long-term impact."

About NorthX Climate Tech

Founded in 2021 with initial investment from the BC Government, the Government of Canada, and Shell Canada, NorthX Climate Tech (NorthX) is a catalyst for climate action, funding the climate hard tech solutions that transform industries and build lasting prosperity.

Rooted in British Columbia but global in vision, NorthX unites innovators, investors, industry, government, and partners to scale technologies that drive deep decarbonization and economic growth for Canada. Like the "X" on a map, NorthX identifies the pivotal moment when potential is immense but capital is scarce -- the point where local strengths become global solutions.

