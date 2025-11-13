NorthX invests $1M in two BC-based industrial decarbonization technologies

Early investments support renewable gas and low-carbon mining in British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - NorthX Climate Tech (NorthX), a non-profit investor and catalyst for climate hard tech innovation, today announced $1 million in non-dilutive investments in Vertogen Technologies Inc. and Rockburst Technology Inc., two BC-based companies developing new solutions to decarbonize heavy industry and grow the province's clean economy.

These investments reflect BC's growing climate innovation momentum, supporting companies developing renewable-gas and low-energy mining technologies. Together, they demonstrate how early funding can help innovators develop, test, and deploy first-of-a-kind industrial decarbonization technologies, here in BC.

"Industrial decarbonization is lowering emissions and shaping the industries that will drive BC's economy," said Adrian Dix, Minister of Energy and Climate Solutions. "By investing early in innovators like Vertogen and Rockburst, NorthX is helping accelerate the solutions that will power a cleaner and more competitive future for British Columbia."

Heavy industry and waste are key sources of greenhouse gas emissions in BC, and some of the most challenging to decarbonize. Together, they account for a significant portion of the province's total emissions.

"Industrial decarbonization is one of the defining climate and economic opportunities of our time," said Sarah Goodman, President & CEO of NorthX. "By investing early in homegrown innovators, we're helping them demonstrate and deploy technologies that can transform BC's industrial sectors, strengthen our economy, and create export opportunities.

NorthX is investing in:

Vertogen Technologies Inc. – Waste-to-Energy

British Columbia continues to expand its renewable-gas capacity, but the long time required to convert organic waste into biogas remains a key challenge. Vertogen's Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) Accelerator shortens this process by up to 90 percent, with the potential to cut typical production times from more than 20 days to less than two.

"Producing renewable gas from waste has huge potential but has long been constrained by slow, costly processes," said Dr. Troy Vassos, CEO of Vertogen. "By dramatically reducing processing time, our technology helps make renewable gas production faster and more efficient, while lowering waste and disposal costs.

NorthX's investment will support Vertogen in expanding pilot testing and deploying its RNG Accelerator at a wastewater treatment plant in BC.

Rockburst Technology Inc. – Mining

Mining and mineral processing are highly energy-intensive, with rock crushing and grinding accounting for a significant share of total energy use. Rockburst's CoreBurst™ technology uses pressurized CO₂ to fracture rock from within, aiming to cut energy use by up to 50 percent compared to traditional methods, while storing CO₂ in the process.

"Improving efficiency in mining is key to reducing emissions," said Oscar Malpica, CEO of Rockburst Technology. "With NorthX's support, we'll be able to further pilot our CoreBurst™ technology to demonstrate its potential to lower energy demand and capture carbon during the rock-fracturing process."

Together, these investments build on NorthX's work to scale early-stage climate technologies that drive real climate impact and industrial competitiveness. To date, NorthX has invested $46 million across 74 projects, supporting technologies projected to create over 890 jobs within two years and catalyze more than $478 million in follow-on private investment. For every dollar invested, an estimated $10 in additional capital is unlocked, demonstrating the value of early-stage catalytic capital to unlock additional investment and jobs.

About NorthX Climate Tech

Founded in 2021 with initial investment from the Government of Canada, the Government of British Columbia, and Shell Canada, NorthX Climate Tech (NorthX) is a catalyst for climate action, funding the climate hard-tech solutions that transform industries and build lasting prosperity. Rooted in British Columbia but global in vision, NorthX unites visionaries, investors, industry, government, and partners to scale technologies that drive deep decarbonization and economic growth for Canada. Like the "X" on a map, we pinpoint that pivotal moment when potential is immense but capital is scarce--the place where local strengths become global solutions.

