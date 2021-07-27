Northstar Engages Wellington Dupont Public Affairs To Lead Government Engagement on the Reduction of Single-Use Asphalt Shingle Disposal Into Landfills

VANCOUVER, BC, July 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has engaged Wellington Dupont Public Affairs ("Wellington") to lead government engagement on the reduction of single-use asphalt shingle disposal into landfills across Canada. Wellington will support federal, provincial, and municipal engagement on the execution of the Northstar's expansion plans across North America, in addition to evaluating various potential non-dilutive funding strategies, including government grants, to support expansion plans. With offices in Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal and Washington, DC, Wellington is a North American public affairs firm with strong talent working closely across Canada and the United States.

Mr. Brian Storseth, Principal of Wellington and former 10-year Member of Parliament ("MP"), will be leading the initiatives for Northstar to engage with and to garner support from politicians in their respective ridings as part of the Company's expansion plans across Canada. Mr. Storseth has over 20 years of experience working in municipal, provincial, and federal politics. He started his career by working for the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta. He was then elected as the Councillor for the Town of Barrhead in Alberta and later elected to the House of Commons in 2006 serving as an MP representing the electoral district of Westlock-St. Paul, Alberta for 10 years. During his tenure in the House of Commons, he was part of the Standing Committee on Agriculture, Standing Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, Standing Committee on National Defense, Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Development, Standing Committee on Environment, and the Standing Committee on Indigenous Affairs. He was also the Chair of the Government Mining Caucus for over four years. As an MP, Brian worked with the government to consult with industry in developing Canada's Corporate Social Responsibility strategy for the extractive industries sector in 2013. Since leaving politics, Brian has served and continues to serve on several non-profit and charitable organizations, including Progress for Mental Health and the Canada Lebanon Foundation. He is also the founder of the Westlock Women's Hope Resource Centre and co-founder of Reshoring Canada, an initiative designed to advocate for the return of critical supply chains and manufacturing to Canada and North America.

Mr. Storseth, Principal of Wellington states, "On behalf of my entire team at Wellington, I am excited for this opportunity to support Northstar. I have developed a network in the political community from coast to coast that I intend on utilizing for Northstar to help open doors at the federal, provincial, and municipal government levels both in Canada and the United States. Northstar is the only publicly listed clean technology company focused on helping our country remove single-use asphalt shingles from landfills, which has been and continues to be a major problem for municipalities across the nation. Northstar's processing solution for asphalt shingles has the potential to become a leading green-friendly solution to help us address this critical waste management problem. Our firm's presence via our political connections in the United States can also open doors and build critical relationships for Northstar as it evaluates the potential move south of the border to the United States in the future. I strongly believe the future is bright for a pioneering company like Northstar and I look forward to helping create a 'circular economy' for asphalt shingles that would normally be destined for already-overcrowded landfills."

Aidan Mills, CEO of Northstar, comments, "We are excited to be officially working with our new political partner Wellington. Mr. Storseth and his team at Wellington have a network of active and past politicians, lobbyists and political connections across Canada and the United States. Wellington will have an essential role to play, as we seek support from the federal, provincial, and municipal governments, in the execution of our national rollout strategy. Considering our processing solution and the potential circular economy benefits to the waste management problem of single-use asphalt shingles, we look forward to working with Brian and his team at Wellington, as we believe these environmental and job growth initiatives are a critical component of a strong political platform already in place across Canada and the United States."

About Wellington Dupont

With offices in Washington, D.C., Ottawa, Toronto and Winnipeg, Wellington Dupont's approach ensures consistent and seamless results throughout all offices while keeping top of mind policy and regulations on both sides of the border. Wellington Dupont's team of trusted advisors uses their combined experience in media relations, business, politics, and government to provide sound counsel and strategic advice while helping clients achieve results. For additional information on Wellington Dupont, please visit www.wellingtondupont.com.

For further information about Northstar, please visit www.northstarcleantech.com. The Company's final prospectus dated June 18, 2021, among other documents, is available on the Company's profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Northstar

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. is a Vancouver-based clean technology company focused on the recovery and repurposing of single-use asphalt shingles. Northstar has developed a proprietary design process for taking discarded asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for already over-crowded landfills, and extracting the liquid asphalt, aggregate and fiber for usage in new hot mix asphalt, construction products and other industrial applications. Northstar plans to process used or defective asphalt shingle waste back into its three primary components for reuse/resale at its Empower Facility in Delta, British Columbia. Northstar's mission is to be one of the leading shingle material recovery providers in North America, extracting 99% of the recovered components from asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to a landfill.

