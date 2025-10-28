Northstar Achieves 80 Tonnes per Day Shingle Processing Milestone at Empower Calgary Facility

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its asphalt shingle reprocessing facility in Calgary, Alberta (the "Empower Calgary Facility" or the "Facility") successfully reached its first major operational goal by processing over 80 tonnes of shingle feedstock per day. This processing threshold is a critical landmark for the Company and completes Milestone 3 for Emission Reduction Alberta's ("ERA") grant. In due course, the Company expects to receive over $700,000 from ERA associated with the delivery of this Milestone.

The Company now expects to move the Facility to steady-state commercial operations with product revenue generation expected in the following weeks.

"Processing over 80 tonnes per day in our first commercial shingle processing facility is a huge milestone for the Company," commented Aidan Mills, President & CEO. "This achievement demonstrates the de-risking of the technology and the move to product revenue generation, critical to validating Northstar as a compelling, waste-to-value company. The lessons learned to get to this point have provided tremendous insight both for the optimization of the Calgary process moving forward and the deployment of subsequent Northstar facilities. I'd like to acknowledge the Northstar team and our wide network of vendors, partners, and long-term shareholders who have all been a part of delivering this incredible achievement for the Company."

About Northstar

Northstar is a Canadian waste to value technology company focused on the sustainable recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles. Northstar developed and owns a proprietary design process for taking discarded asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for already over-crowded landfills, and extracts the liquid asphalt for use in new hot mix asphalt shingle manufacturing and asphalt flat roof systems while also extracting aggregate and fiber for use in construction products and other industrial applications. Focused on the circular economy, Northstar plans to reprocess used or defective asphalt shingle waste back into its three primary components for reuse/resale with its first commercial scale up facility in Calgary, Alberta. As an emerging innovator in sustainable processing, Northstar's mission aims at leading the recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles in North America that would otherwise be sent to landfill addressing numerous stakeholder objectives.

For further information about Northstar, please visit www.northstarcleantech.com.

