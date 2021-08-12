JSI named Authorized Marketing Representative of NorthStar's services in Japan

MONTREAL, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - NorthStar Earth & Space of Montreal, Canada, has entered into an agreement with Japan Space Imaging Corporation (JSI) to tailor product offerings for Japanese customers based on NorthStar's space-based precision Space Situational Awareness (SSA) services. The agreement designates JSI act as Authorized Marketing Representative for NorthStar's suite of services with the government of Japan and with Japanese commercial entities.

JSI and NorthStar will promote valuable space information and intelligence services to Japanese government and commercial customers to safely navigate in an ever contested and congested space environment. Together, the two companies desire to greatly enhance current capabilities to ensure safe access to and operations in space and notably to protect the global satellite community from collisions.

"NorthStar is proud to partner with Japan Space Imaging Corporation- to tailor our services to Japanese Customers. As an established partner of the global space community, JSI is the ideal partner for NorthStar to promote the safety, security and sustainability of the space environment for a host of Japanese stakeholders" said Stewart Bain, CEO of NorthStar Earth & Space.

Commercial space is forecast to grow into a $2.7 trillion industry. New satellites and planned mega-constellations are launching into an environment ever more congested with traffic and space debris. Increased risks must be mitigated with precision information that fuel better Space Situational Awareness (SSA) services. The combination of NorthStar's Space Information and Intelligence services (Si2) and JSI's established expertise will ensure Japanese commercial and government customers have access to NorthStar services to ensure safe access to space.

"JSI is delighted to partner with NorthStar to promote their SSA services in Japan. We feel enthusiastic to contribute to our customers in Japan and their indispensable missions with NorthStar's unique space-based SSA capabilities powered by their cutting-edge processing algorithms" said Koji Ueda, CEO and President of Japan Space Imaging Corporation.

About NorthStar Earth & Space

Starting in 2023, NorthStar will begin operation of Skylark, its debut constellation for SSA services, to enable the delivery of near real-time high-fidelity tracking services, elevating traditional SSA to the level of Space Information & Intelligence (SI2). With a comprehensive view of all near-earth orbits, Skylark's space-based sensors will deliver precise observations of more space objects than any current system with higher revisit frequency per object. The result is unprecedented coverage, custody and enhanced predictive capabilities, to meet critical Space Traffic Management challenges such as tracking space debris and preventing collisions in space.

NorthStar's Space-Based Data Platform and Data Processing Engine will deliver contextualized data from multiple sources, augmented by NorthStar's own satellite infrastructure.

NorthStar's investors comprise a global coalition of strategic partners, including Telesystem Space (a co-enterprise of the Sirois family office, Telesystem and the Roger's Family Trust of Canada), the Space Alliance (Thales Alenia Space and Telespazio) of Europe, KinetX (USA), the Government of Quebec and the Government of Canada.

About the Japan Space Imaging Corporation

Founded in 1998, Japan Space Imaging Corporation, of which Hitachi Ltd is a large shareholder, has been a pioneer of satellite remote sensing commercial services in Japan and serves satellites data and services to a wide range of customers. JSI also provides customers with value added products and services such as 3D imagery products, base maps, and imagery analysis.

