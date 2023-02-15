Northern Shield Commences Exploration at Root & Cellar Project, Newfoundland

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Northern Shield Resources Inc. ("Northern Shield" or the "Company") (TSXV: NRN) is pleased to announce that it has commenced this season's exploration programs at Root & Cellar ("Root & Cellar" or the "Project"). Root & Cellar is located on the Burin Peninsula in southeastern Newfoundland. Northern Shield can earn up to a 100% interest in the Project, which is being explored for epithermal gold-silver and porphyry-copper mineralization.

A ground Induced Polarization (IP) geophysical survey is underway with some mechanical trenching to take place concurrently and further trenching after the IP survey is completed. The IP survey lines are being run in an east-west direction with the objective of better defining the northerly-trending feeder structures that will be targeted in the following diamond drilling program. Current interpretation indicates it is these northerly-trending structures that carry the higher-grade gold including visible gold. Trenching will focus on exposing the feeder mineralization where they are interpreted to come near to surface.

"We are very much looking forward to seeing the IP results and testing these targets with trenching if accessible from surface and, subsequent diamond drilling. We believe that these programs will be catalytic for the growth of Root & Cellar"

- Ian Bliss, Northern Shield President and CEO

This news release was reviewed by Christine Vaillancourt, P. Geo., the Company's Chief Geologist and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

For further information: Northern Shield Resources Inc., Ian Bliss, President and CEO, Tel.: (613) 232-0459, Fax: (613) 232-0760, [email protected]